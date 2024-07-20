US Still Main Donor to Islamic Afghanistan where Christianity is Banned

Murad Makhumdov, Kanako Mita, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

In Afghanistan, all apostates to Christianity and other non-Muslim faiths face prison or death due to the draconian nature of Sharia Islamic law.

Despite this, America still spends vast sums on Afghanistan – despite the knowledge that this Islamic-led society enforces strict laws on apostates, bans Christianity, enforces strict laws on women, and other policies that have little in common with America. Hence, why is secular America the main donor and not individual Gulf Powers – or other Islamic nations?

Voice of America reports, “Since the U.S. withdrawal was completed on August 30, 2021, Washington has provided more than $17.9 billion in assistance to Afghanistan.”

Also, Islamists and the Taliban have gained from America’s generosity – which was passed by the administration of President Joe Biden.

For example, the State Department (United States) failed to provide full evidence of compliance. This relates to the vetting of aid groups in Afghanistan. Therefore, major compliance failures concern $293 million in donor support.

The two bureaus of compliance failures apply to the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor – and the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs.

The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction reports, “It is critical that State (the State Department) knows who is actually benefitting from this assistance in order to prevent the aid from being diverted to the Taliban or other sanctioned parties.”

Nations in North America and Europe (for example) that are overwhelmingly non-Muslim are opening their nations to millions of Muslims. However, not a single black African Christian or Buddhist refugee in the land of Mecca (Saudi Arabia) is being granted citizenship with full and equal religious rights.

It is illogical that America continues to assist Afghanistan to the tune of billions of dollars while this nation bans Christianity, forbids women from studying, and enforces countless draconian Islamic laws on the people of this country.

Too many Islamic Sharia nations are failing to provide adequate support to fellow Muslims – while they are also failing to address the systematic persecution of non-Muslims.

Apostates face prison (or worse) from Somalia to Afghanistan. Meanwhile, in the streets of London, New York, Paris, and other cities, the flag of radical Islam is being paraded openly.

Accordingly, why is the one-way civilization war – that favors the Islamic narrative – being tolerated in Europe and North America concerning endless Muslim immigration?

Similarly, why is America sending billions of dollars to a nation that hates Christianity and secularism – and enforces a strict ban on women from studying?

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes