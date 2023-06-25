Japan Art and Itsukushima Shrine (Miyajima and Shinto)

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Kawase Hasui (1883-1957) belongs to the world of Shin-Hanga (New Prints). Above, he creates a stunning art piece of Itsukushima Shrine.

The Itsukushima Shrine website reports: “The three deities of Itsukushima Shrine were born when Amaterasu Ōmikami (goddess of the sun) and her brother Susanoo-no-Mikoto made a pledge on the Celestial Plain, using a jewel and a sword. Since ancient times, they have been revered and worshipped as deities that ensure the well-being of the imperial family, guard the nation and protect seafarers.”

Yoshimune Arai produced delightful shin hanga (new prints). However, very little is known about his later life. Indeed, even his birth is given either under the late Edo Period or the early Meiji Period (1868-1912).

Above, Yoshimune Arai focuses on the Itsukushima Shrine Torii gate (Miyajima Island).

Tsuchiya Kōitsu was born in 1870 and died in 1949. Accordingly, he witnessed the Meiji, Taisho, and Showa periods of Japanese history and the sorrow of several wars.

The Koller Collection of Asian Art says, “Kōitsu Tsuchiya 土屋光逸 (1870–1949) was a master landscape print designer part of the New Prints Movement (shin-hanga) in early 20th c. Japan. His prints, known for their intriguing color schemes and theatrical use of light, are referred to as light ray pictures (kosen-ga).”

Overall, the beauty of Shintoism at Itsukushima Shrine – and its historical importance – keeps on attracting tourists and Shinto pilgrims in modern Japan to the island of Miyajima.

https://www.itsukushimajinja.jp/en/history.html

