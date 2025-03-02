Haiti Internal Displacement Reaches 1 Million (Gang Violence)

Kanako Mita and Nuray Lydia Oglu

Modern Tokyo Times

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) confirmed that at least 5,601 people were killed last year in Haiti concerning gang violence.

Accordingly, nobody was shocked by the depressing news that over 1 million people in Haiti are now internally displaced. This is nearly one-tenth of the total population.

The increase in displacement in Port-au-Prince (the capital city) rose by 87% between 2023 and 2024.

By early 2025, approximately 85% of Port-au-Prince was under the control of various gangs – a very depressing figure.

The BBC reports, “Haiti has been engulfed in a wave of gang violence since the assassination in 2021 of the then-president, Jovenel Moïse.”

Food insecurity affects approximately five million people. Also, the health system is in crisis. Therefore, the mortality rate is being hit by an array of negative factors – adding to the feeling of desperation for the poorest in society.

UN News reports, “Haiti is also dealing with the impact of deportations. Last year, some 200,000 nationals were sent back to the country, and many had no home to go to. Haitians are also leaving their homeland, often at great risk. Reports indicate that nearly 400,000 fled last year.“

Volker Türk (U.N. high commissioner for human rights) said, “The acute insecurity and resulting human rights crisis in the country simply do not allow for the safe, dignified and sustainable return of Haitians. And yet, deportations are continuing.”

Voice of America reports, “U.N. officials say Haiti’s appeals for international support are falling on deaf ears. The United Nations reports that only 42.5% of the $673.8 million Haiti Humanitarian Response Plan has been funded.”

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “It is difficult for Haitians to trust their politicians, the UN, and international charities – given the recent history of Haiti. Accordingly, if one nation sums up internal and external failure – it is Haiti.“

It is hoped that Haiti can escape the cycle of the ineptitude of internal politicians, gang-related violence, displacement, rampant poverty, and the failure of the international community to provide hope for this nation that is going from one crisis to another. However, the omens look negative.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes