Japan Art and Kawano Kaoru: Girls, Camellia, and Red
Lee Jay Walker
Modern Tokyo Times
Kaoru Kawano hails from the boundless open spaces of Northern Japan. Accordingly, the Hokkaido region – along with the mysteries of faith, nature, and distant memories of the indigenous Ainu who were crushed – inspires today, just like yesterday.
Kawano (1916-1965) is a distinctive artist of the Showa Period (1926-1989) despite being born during the Taisho Period (1912-1926).
In the three art pieces by Kawano in this article, the unique style of his depiction of girls is witnessed by the striking color schemes and potent usage of a bird and camellia flowers.
He belongs to the sosaku hanga (creative prints) movement that entailed individualism to a level unimagined in the old days of ukiyo-e during the Edo Period.
Kawano was well-received in America. He also inspired future artists because of his distinctive style.
Artists – including Kawano – built fresh cultural bridges after the utter devastation of war.
Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group
http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News
http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and her website – Modern Tokyo Times artist
https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News
PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER
https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times
PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK