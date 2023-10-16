Japan Art and Kawano Kaoru: Girls, Camellia, and Red

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Kaoru Kawano hails from the boundless open spaces of Northern Japan. Accordingly, the Hokkaido region – along with the mysteries of faith, nature, and distant memories of the indigenous Ainu who were crushed – inspires today, just like yesterday.

Kawano (1916-1965) is a distinctive artist of the Showa Period (1926-1989) despite being born during the Taisho Period (1912-1926).

In the three art pieces by Kawano in this article, the unique style of his depiction of girls is witnessed by the striking color schemes and potent usage of a bird and camellia flowers.

He belongs to the sosaku hanga (creative prints) movement that entailed individualism to a level unimagined in the old days of ukiyo-e during the Edo Period.

Kawano was well-received in America. He also inspired future artists because of his distinctive style.

Artists – including Kawano – built fresh cultural bridges after the utter devastation of war.

