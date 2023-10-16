Rabbis Work Tirelessly to Identity the 1,300 Massacred Jews by Hamas

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Hamas Islamists butchered approximately 1,300 Jews in Israel. It mattered not to Palestinian Hamas members if they killed babies or women – instead, it was complete barbarity on a scale unimaginable.

Jewish rabbis have a horrendous job – even though they are providing solace to families and dignity to the dead – to identify innocent Jews who were killed by the blind hatred of Hamas.

Voice of America reports, “Rarely do rabbis spend the Sabbath counting bodies. But Saturday, a week after Hamas militants blew easily past Israel’s fortified security fence and gunned down hundreds of Israelis — at music festivals, in their homes, in cars while trying to flee — Israel’s military rabbinate made an exception.”

President Joe Biden of America pointedly said, “You know, there are moments in this life — and I mean this literally — when the pure, unadulterated evil is unleashed on this world.”

Too many international leaders – Muslim and non-Muslim alike – aren’t comprehending or understanding the trauma witnessed by Jewish people who survived this massacre. It is also a grim reminder that the forces that exterminated Jews during World War Two continue to exist – albeit through the prism of Islamist hatred.

A Jewish religious organization called ZAKA collects all remaining parts of the dead (blood included) – according to the religious laws of Judaism.

Yacoub Zechariah, the deputy mayor of Bnei Brak, told the BBC, “Physically, it’s hours upon hours without sleep – and carrying corpses is hard work… But we overcome it.”

The BBC reports, “Zechariah, a father of five, had seen bodies of children brought in with terrible injuries and burns, he said. Some had been decapitated, although it was not clear how. Some of the dead children had their hands and feet tied with phone cables.”

AP reports, “…the horrors of the Oct. 7 Hamas assault, which killed at least 1,300 Israelis, have tapped into Israel’s deepest fears and revived memories of the Jews’ greatest trauma.”

In recent times, Sunni Islamists belonging to ISIS (Islamic State – IS) butchered the Yazidis and forced enslaved females into sexual slavery. The same Islamists cleansed Christians and sought to kill Alawites in Syria.

In Iraq, countless massacres took place at the hands of Sunni Islamists against the Shia. Also, in modern-day Darfur, Arabs are butchering and raping black African Muslims. Therefore, within the region, the brutality of Sunni Islamist Arab forces is known.

The Economist says, “Israelis know they cannot take their physical safety for granted. But nothing in the country’s 75-year history could have prepared them for the carnage of October 7th.”

Israel now needs to crush the forces of Hamas – while seeking to keep the death toll down when entering Gaza.

Sadly, the Islamist death cult of Hamas cares little about the consequences for ordinary Palestinians. Indeed, the Islamist death cult will utilize the death of innocent Palestinian civilians – along with Iran and others – who seek the demise of Israel.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes