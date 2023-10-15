Israel Prepares Full Attack against Hamas in Gaza

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will launch an attack against Hamas in Gaza. Henceforth, Israel is telling Palestinians to move south.

Hamas unleashed utter brutality against ordinary Jewish civilians. This includes deliberately butchering Jewish babies and women alike. Naturally, Hamas understood the consequences – and equally hoped the politically correct media would garner sympathy with each new Palestinian death.

The mounting death toll began after Hamas decided to slaughter innocent Jewish civilians. Accordingly, Hamas dealt the “card of death” – that would kill Jews and Palestinians given the consequences of such brutality.

The IDF said widescale operational offensive attack plans will be implemented. Hence, ground operations will begin in earnest.

AP reports, “Palestinians fled in a mass exodus Friday from northern Gaza after Israel’s military told some 1 million people to evacuate to the southern part of the besieged territory ahead of an expected ground invasion in retaliation for the surprise attack by the ruling Hamas militant group.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu uttered, “Every Hamas member is a dead man.”

This strong language is in response to the deaths of approximately 1,300 people after Hamas butchered and kidnapped innocent civilians.

President Joe Biden of America said, “You know, there are moments in this life — and I mean this literally — when the pure, unadulterated evil is unleashed on this world.”



Biden continued, “The people of Israel lived through one such moment this weekend. The bloody hands of the terrorist organization Hamas — a group whose stated purpose for being is to kill Jews.”

Hezbollah in south Lebanon needs to rethink any ideas of increasing the ante – in line with the desires of Iran. After all, two aircraft carriers by the armed forces of America are a warning to Hezbollah.

Tzachi Hanegbi (national security adviser) said, “We hope Hezbollah won’t, de facto, bring about the destruction of Lebanon, because if there is a war there the result will be no less.”

Israel knows that time is of the essence. In the first phase, the vast majority of nations in the G7 and the European Union understood the depravity unleashed by Hamas would lead to a strong response by Israel. However, Israel understands the mounting death toll of Palestinians (something Hamas cares little about outside of propaganda) will lead to future calls for restraint.

The next few days will witness major attacks against Hamas and its entire infrastructure in northern Gaza.

