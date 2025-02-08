Trump and Ishiba Vow “New Golden Age” in US and Japan Relations

Kanako Mita, Michiyo Tanabe, and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

President Donald Trump of America and Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba of Japan vowed a “New Golden Age.”

Accordingly, America and Japan will cooperate to an increased level concerning artificial intelligence, cyber defense, energy, military defense, outer space, semiconductors, and strengthening other important economic angles. However, Trump expects Japan to reduce the trade deficit imbalance by investing (even more) in America.

During the press conference at the White House following the summit between Trump and Ishiba, the leader of America confirmed the importance of Japan concerning the bilateral alliance in the Indo-Pacific region.

Trump said, “The United States is totally committed to the security of Japan. We will extend the full strength of American deterrence capabilities and defense of our friend and ally, 100 percent.”

Trump and Ishiba reiterated that they would “take the partnership to an even higher level.”

Ishiba said, “By adding Japan’s technology, we will create better products, and Japan will invest in creating goods that can contribute to Japan, the US, and the world.”

Ishiba also notified Trump that “Japan has been the largest investor for the United States in the last five consecutive years. Building upon that, we are ready to further increase our investment to the United States.”

Trump – known for threatening tariffs concerning trade deficits – confirmed that America has “about a $100 billion deficit with Japan.” Hence, “we want to work on that and get that down to even equality.” However, Trump said he believes this can be solved with Japan.

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) reports, “It is noticeable that the rhetoric against China, North Korea, and the Russian Federation took a milder tone under Trump – hence, far from the rhetoric of the administration of Joe Biden and Fumio Kishida.”

Ishiba is the first leader of the G7 to meet Trump. This highlights how Japan is highly valued in America. Hence, Ishiba and Trump had the opportunity to cement ties – while Japan promised increased investment to reduce the trade imbalance.

Ishiba said, “Based on the achievement of the meeting, I hope to work with President Trump to build a new golden era in Japan-US relations.”

The Nippon Steel angle of acquiring US Steel is likely to be solved by Nippon Steel investing in US Steel – rather than a buyout. If so, this will smooth over this concern.

Overall, the summit between Trump and Ishiba underscored the importance of both nations to each other – even if America gained economically.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and her website – Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes