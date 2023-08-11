Japan Art and Mountains in Blue: Buddhism and Shinto

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The contemporary Japanese artist, Sawako Utsumi, is shaped by the faiths and philosophies that impacted Japan over a vast period. This notably concerns indigenous Shintoism and ideas that entered Japan related to Buddhism, Confucianism, and Taoism.

Utsumi fuses the Shinto faith with nature in the first two art pieces. Accordingly, with the simplicity of many Shinto shrines and the power of nature in the countryside, it appears that both fuse naturally concerning the spiritual realm and the power of nature.

The adorable blue mountains and potent landscapes by Utsumi also work wonderfully. Hence, despite no outward religious angle in the art above: the richness of art, color, nature, and a different spiritual dimension unseen all come together.

In the art above, two Buddhist monks and a Shinto holy man can be seen. However, despite the faiths seeming to part by going in different directions in the wintertime, both are part of the duality of Buddhism and Shintoism that share the same space in Japan.

Overall, the serenity of nature – and the faiths of Buddhism and Shintoism that have shaped Japan in distant history to today – seem at one and united by continuity.

http://fineartamerica.com/featured/spirit-of-shinto-and-ukiyo-e-in-the-light-of-nature-sawako-utsumi.html?newartwork=true

http://fineartamerica.com/featured/spirit-of-ukiyo-e-in-the-light-of-shinto-sawako-utsumi.html

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/spirit-of-ukiyo-e-illuminated-by-stunning-nature-sawako-utsumi.html

https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/sawako-utsumi?tab=artworkgalleries – – Sawako Utsumi and where you can buy her art, postcards, bags, and other products. Also, individuals can contact her for individual requests.

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s personal website

