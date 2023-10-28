Japan Art and Night Scenes by Kobayashi Eijiro

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese prints in this article are by the illusive Kobayashi Eijiro (1870-1946). Hence, with so little known about Eijiro Kobayashi, he was likely a distinguished artist who used this pen name.

Kobayashi Kiyochika (1847-1915) is famous for utilizing scenes connected to dawn, dusk, and nightfall. Accordingly, many atmospheric art pieces are entailed by Kobayashi Kiyochika. Therefore, it seems likely that Kobayashi Eijiro was inspired by Kiyochika – even if this is speculative.

Two of the known three prints by Kobayashi Eijiro focus on the Sumida River. The atmospheric settings immediately hit the viewer of these three prints.

The other print focuses on a Buddhist pagoda.

All three prints by Kobayashi Eijiro utilize the atmospheric scenes of darkness descending.

