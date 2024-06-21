Japan Art and Owls

All three Japanese prints focus on owls – a mysterious bird connected to their nocturnal behavior (some owls hunt during the day and so on).

The first art piece is by Tomikichiro Tokuriki (1902-1999). He was born in the cultural city of Kyoto – and this print was completed in the 1950s.

The print above is by Ando Hiroshige (1797-1858). He was born during the Edo Period and inspired countless artists internally and externally.

Hiroshige focuses on a stunning owl – with the full moon as the backdrop. It works delightfully along with the maple angle.

The final print is by Aoyama Masaharu (Seiji Aoyama). He was born in Saitama prefecture in 1893 during the dynamic Meiji Period (1868-1912) and died in 1969.

He studied at the Tokyo School of Fine Arts – and he also studied ink painting (suiboku-ga). Artistically, he belongs to the sosaku hanga (creative prints) movement that shaped many Japanese artists in the twentieth century.

