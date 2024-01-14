Japan Art and Rakusan Tsuchiya: Birds and Nature

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Rakusan (Rakuzan) Tsuchiya was born in Hyogo. He notably focused on the world of kacho-ga (birds and flowers).

Rakusan (1896-1976) was born during the dynamic Meiji Period (1868-1912). Accordingly, he witnessed the tragedy of the war period (nationalism, militarization, carpet bombing, and the dropping of nuclear weapons) – to the rapid modernization of the post-war period.

Rakusan developed his art during the Taisho Period (1912-1926). This notably concerns his development under the acclaimed Seihō Takeuchi (1864-1942). His tutor was connected to the early Nihonga art movement.

The continuity of his art through the prism of kacho-ga also enabled people to escape from the changing economic, political, and social convulsions that people faced.

