Japan Art and Cherry Trees in Stunning Settings

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Toshikata Mizuno (1866-1908) produced the stunning print above. He was born in the dying embers of the Edo Period. Accordingly, his artistic life connects to the Meiji Period (1868-1912).

Two elegant ladies – similar to today in modern Japan – are enjoying the cherry blossom trees. It is a sight that resonates with the past, now, and future.

Tomikichiro Tokuriki (1902-1999) was born in Kyoto. Accordingly, the print above is focused on the rich cultural city of Kyoto.

The British Museum says, “The last of a long line of traditional-style painters, he turned early to woodblock prints and became a leader of the Kyoto ‘Sosaku Hanga’. He graduated from the Kyoto City School of Fine Arts and Crafts and then from the Kyoto City Specialist School of Painting in 1924.”

The final print is by Ando Hiroshige (1797-1858). In contrast to the two other prints, it is a stunning landscape setting where cherry blossom trees, the river, and the mountain fuse beautifully.

The artist Mstislav Valerianovich Dobuzhinsky said, “I liked to choose a viewpoint of my own so that the composition would be striking, unusual; in that, I had the constant example of Hiroshige before my eyes”

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and her website – Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes