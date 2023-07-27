Japan Art and Takata Enjō: Birds in Artistic Simplicity

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Takata Enjō was born during the Edo Period. He was influenced by the school of Kanō – and other art forms.

In his woodblock-printed picture book, he depicted several lovely birds. Enjō does this with delightful simplicity.

The delightful night heron is intriguing by the way the bird is looking for fish – while enjoying the comfort of a small boat.

He taught many artists, including the distinguished Kikuchi Yōsai. It was also said that his teaching style – similar to these adorable prints – was very relaxed.

