Japan Art and Takata Enjō: Birds in Artistic Simplicity
Lee Jay Walker
Modern Tokyo Times
Takata Enjō was born during the Edo Period. He was influenced by the school of Kanō – and other art forms.
In his woodblock-printed picture book, he depicted several lovely birds. Enjō does this with delightful simplicity.
The delightful night heron is intriguing by the way the bird is looking for fish – while enjoying the comfort of a small boat.
He taught many artists, including the distinguished Kikuchi Yōsai. It was also said that his teaching style – similar to these adorable prints – was very relaxed.
