Afghanistan Flash Floods Kill Hundreds

Noriko Watanabe and Chika Mori

Modern Tokyo Times

Horrendous floods have killed hundreds of people in Afghanistan. Initial reports claim that over 310 people have perished in brutal flash floods that hit the province of Baghlan.

The United Nations World Food Program said it is doing everything “…to get food to the survivors who lost everything.”

The endless heavy rains triggered the flash floods in Baghlan. Accordingly, many areas are inaccessible by regular trucks. Therefore, donkeys and other forms of reaching people are being utilized.

Zabihullah Mujahid (Taliban Spokesperson) said, “Hundreds of our fellow citizens have succumbed to these calamitous floods.”

He continued, “The deluge has wrought extensive devastation upon residential properties, resulting in significant financial losses.”

Rana Deraz (UN agency in Afghanistan – communication officer) said, “On current information: in Baghlan province, there are 311 fatalities, 2,011 houses destroyed and 2,800 houses damaged.”

Twenty people also died in the northern Takhar Province – and another two people died in the province of Badakhshan.

Stephane Dujarric (United Nations Spokesperson) said, “The United Nations and its partners in Afghanistan are coordinating with the de facto [Taliban] authorities to swiftly assess needs and provide emergency assistance.”

Voice of America reports, “The deputy prime minister for economic affairs, Abdul Ghani Baradar, traveled to the province Sunday to oversee rescue operations, medical aid provision, emergency food distribution, and temporary shelter arrangements, his office said.”

Earthquakes, flash floods, and droughts often hit this country.

The death toll is likely to increase.

