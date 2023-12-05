Japan Art and Tomikichiro Tokuriki: Stunning Trees

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The artist Tomikichiro Tokuriki (1902-1999) was born in the cultural city of Kyoto. Accordingly, it is easy to imagine Tokuriki being inspired by Ise, Kyoto, Koyasan, Nara, and the Kumano Kodo pilgrimage that blesses this part of Japan.

Above is a stunning print of maple and golden ginkgo trees. A sight that is viewed with awe throughout this season in the land of the rising sun.

The red maples and lovely red bridge work a treat in the print above.

The British Museum says, “The last of a long line of traditional-style painters, he turned early to woodblock prints and became a leader of the Kyoto ‘Sosaku Hanga’. He graduated from the Kyoto City School of Fine Arts and Crafts and then from the Kyoto City Specialist School of Painting in 1924.”

In the final print, two people are enjoying cherry blossoms. Naturally, it is easy to envisage the joy of both individuals in this print. After all, cherry blossoms generate a warmth – even on the gloomiest of days.

Tokuriki focused on Nihonga art under the tutelage of Tsuchida Bakusen (1887-1936) and Yamamoto Shunkyo (1871-1933). However, in time, he turned to printmaking.

