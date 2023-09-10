Morocco Earthquake Kills Over 1,000 People

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

A brutal earthquake struck Morocco at night.

Reports claim that 1,000 people have perished – and the death toll is likely to increase. Hence, rescue missions are ongoing to find people under the rubble.

The BBC reports, “A devastating earthquake in southern Morocco, which has killed more than 1,000 people, has also destroyed large areas of the historic center of Marrakesh. Many residents and tourists were forced to spend the night outside, over fears of an aftershock worsening the situation in the city.”

CNN reports, “At least 1,037 people were killed with more than 700 others in a critical condition, Morocco’s state TV Al Aoula said, citing the interior ministry.”

The town of Ighil was the epicenter of the earthquake in the province of Al Haouz.

Deaths are notably high in Al Haouz (394), Taroudant (271), Chichaoua (91), and Ouarzazate (31).

According to the US Geological Survey, the preliminary magnitude of the earthquake was 6.8. This was followed by a 4.8 magnitude aftershock.

Voice of America reports, “In Marrakech, the famous Koutoubia Mosque, built in the 12th century, suffered damage, but the extent was not immediately clear. Its 69-meter minaret is known as the “roof of Marrakech.”

France 24 reports, “Morocco’s deadly earthquake prompted Algeria, which cut ties with its neighbor two years ago, to put aside the countries’ bad relations and open its air space to aid flights.”

Communities – families and friends – have been torn apart by the devastation and the high death toll.

The next few hours and days are critical to finding survivors and people cut off in isolated areas.

