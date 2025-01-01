Japan Art: Meiji to Contemporary

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Yumeji Takehisa (1884-1934) entered a sanatorium concerning his declining health before he died. He produced stunning art throughout his life. However, it feels like “The sadness will last forever” when viewing his art (art above) – and knowing about aspects of his life.

The British Museum says, “He took up with a socialist group and did illustrations for the left-wing magazine ‘Hikari’ and the newspaper ‘Heimin Shinbun’. This was closed down in 1907 by the authorities, and Yumeji began to retreat from active political comment, though remaining throughout his life a sympathizer with the oppressed and with some aspects of Christianity.”

Settai Komura (1887-1940) was born in Kawagoe in the prefecture of Saitama. Komura and Takehisa were both born in the Meiji Period (1868-1912) and died in the early Showa Period.

The Shiseido Art House says, “From 1918 to 1923 he was a member of the nascent Shiseido design department, in charge of Japanese-style designs, and was also one of those involved in creating the “Shiseido typeface” still in use today.”

The stunning art above is by the contemporary artist Sawako Utsumi. She often fuses various aspects of European and Japanese art – and aspects of Buddhism, Christianity, and Shintoism.

The art above is Utsumi’s homage to L.S. Lowry. However, Utsumi uses a dramatically different color scheme – along with other angles.

L.S. Lowry famously said, “If people call me a Sunday painter I’m a Sunday painter who paints every day of the week!”

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/lowry-and-his-man-and-dog-via-japanese-eyes-sawako-utsumi.html Lowry’s Man and Dog Through Japanese Eyes

http://fineartamerica.com/profiles/sawako-utsumi.html – Sawako Utsumi and where you can buy her art, postcards, bags, and other products. Also, individuals can contact her for individual requests.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes