US Strikes Hit Houthi Targets in Yemen

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that military strikes hit Houthi-controlled regions in Yemen. Hence, coastal regions and Sanaa witnessed America targetting Houthi sites.

CENTCOM reports, “On Dec. 30 and 31, U.S. Navy ships and aircraft targeted a Houthi command and control facility and advanced conventional weapon (ACW) production and storage facilities that included missiles and uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAV). These facilities were used in Houthi operations, such as attacks against U.S. Navy warships and merchant vessels in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. In addition, U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force aircraft destroyed a Houthi coastal radar site and seven cruise missiles and one-way attack UAVs over the Red Sea.”

America seeks to degrade the military capabilities of the Iran-backed Houthi forces that continue to threaten merchant vessels and regional partners.

The latest strikes by America complement past attacks against the Houthis. It also further notifies Iran that it is in the interest to de-escalate and contain their proxy forces in Yemen.

Iran recently witnessed how Israel took out the senior leadership of Hezbollah in Lebanon. Hence, Iran is in a weakened position – especially with the overthrow of former President Bashar al-Assad in Syria.

Voice of America reports, “The Houthis have conducted multiple missile attacks directed at Israel and have carried out more than a year of drone and missile attacks on vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.”

Israel recently targeted Sanaa and other areas of Yemen after the Houthis launched a missile strike aimed at Tel Aviv.

Mohammed Abdulsalam (Houthi spokesperson) said the strikes by America are “a blatant violation of the sovereignty of an independent state and a blatant support for Israel.”

Vast numbers of people in Yemen are blighted by malnutrition and other health issues. Meanwhile, the Houthis focus on the military angle – attacking international shipping vessels and launching attacks against Israel.

https://www.centcom.mil/MEDIA/PRESS-RELEASES/Press-Release-View/Article/4018496/centcom-forces-strike-multiple-houthi-targets-in-yemen

