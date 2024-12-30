Mozambique Political Crisis: Frelimo Power Concentration

Kanako Mita and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

Protests continue to rock Mozambique several months after the disputed election result of October 9. Naturally, the election predictably announced that Frelimo had emerged victorious. However, this is disputed by Venancio Mondlane (head of PODEMOS) – and others – who are tired of endless Frelimo rule.

Mondlane is adamant that the election was rigged to maintain the 49-year rule of Frelimo.

The BBC reports (December 24), “The latest unrest began on Monday after Mozambique’s highest court upheld the victory of Frelimo’s presidential candidate, Daniel Chapo, in elections held in October.”

Since this period, many people have been killed in continuing violence. Also, the political offices of Frelimo have been attacked – along with banks, police stations, and other areas.

The exact number of people killed since political unrest began isn’t fully known. However, claims of at least 130 deaths have been reported.

Daniel Chapo (president-elect) of the ruling Frelimo announced that political violence is derailing the nation.

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “Videos circulating via social media show the security apparatus under Frelimo abusing protesters. This includes torture and death according to opposition forces and human rights activists. However, Frelimo blames opposition forces for inflaming protesters – resulting in violence and the deaths of police officers. Therefore, dialogue between all parties is needed to quell the violence and political discord that bodes ill for Mozambique.”

International Crisis Group reports, “Mistrust of the government is rife. Most elections since the introduction of multi-party democracy in 1994 have been tainted by accusations of fraud. The 2023 municipal elections were a telling example, with Frelimo’s supposed landslide, in which it won 64 of 65 municipalities, sparking accusations of vote rigging. Evidence of wrongdoing prompted several local courts to invalidate the results and order a rerun, with the Constitutional Council eventually handing Renamo four municipalities.”

Euro News reports, “Human rights groups have criticized the Mozambican authorities for what they describe as a brutal crackdown on protests that began peacefully against the elections, which opposition parties claim were rigged. International observers have also reported irregularities in the vote.”

Regional nations with ties to Frelimo are not deemed to be honest brokers. Hence, the African Union – or other organizations – are needed to build bridges in a nation that is tearing itself apart concerning the power concentration policies of Frelimo.

The ongoing Islamist insurgency in the north is also blighting Mozambique.

