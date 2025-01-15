Japan Reports 132,000 COVID-19 Deaths Since it Emerged

Kanako Mita and Michiyo Tanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese government announced 132,000 deaths from COVID-19 after the virus entered the country five years ago. This figure relates to late August (2024). Hence, the death toll is likely higher – with deaths continuing among the elderly and immune-compromised.

As of March 2024, over 70 million people have contracted COVID-19. However, this figure doesn’t account for the internal spread – or external related to the enormous tourist campaign in recent years.

Nations count the deaths from COVID-19 differently. Accordingly, in some nations, COVID-19 could be one of many collective causes of the death of an individual. Despite this, it is still counted under COVID-19. Therefore, the death toll could be higher in Japan – given the standards of other nations.

During the same timeline, 3,600 deaths were related to influenza. This highlights the impact of COVID-19.

In May 2023, the Japanese government downgraded COVID-19. Also, only designated healthcare institutions were obliged to report figures to the national government. Accordingly, the figures are likely higher.

Kyodo News reports, “In line with the downgrade, the government phased out subsidies for drugs to treat COVID-19. As a result, many people are believed to be reluctant to see a doctor even in cases of suspected infection, making it more difficult to accurately assess the spread of the virus.”

The resurgence of bacterial and viral infections (mycoplasma pneumonia and others) entails that many hospitals and elderly facilities remain under restrictions.

Convulsions from COVID-19 include corporate bankruptcies, social isolation, suicides, loss of earnings, and other areas.

Restrictions on meeting the elderly in care homes – and other institutions – entail that individuals with dementia are suffering greatly because they can’t meet relatives and friends. This also applies to other illnesses. Therefore, the economic and social convulsions from COVID-19 continue.

