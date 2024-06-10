Macron Calls Snap Election in France after EU Voting Disaster

Sawako Utsumi and Sawako Uchida

Modern Tokyo Times

President Emmanuel Macron of France called a snap election on hearing of the victory of the National Rally (Marine Le Pen – President of the National Rally in the National Assembly) in the European Parliament vote.

France 24 reports, “It follows a bruising defeat in Sunday’s EU elections, in which the far-right National Rally (RN) of Marine Le Pen won 31.5 percent of the vote, according to Ipsos projections – more than double the support for Macron’s party.”

The National Assembly election will be held on June 30. This is followed by the second-round vote on July 7 – which usually diminishes the vote of Le Pen’s party concerning tactical voting.

Macron – shocked by the weak showing of the Renaissance party – said, “I have heard your message, your concerns and I will not leave them unanswered … France needs a clear majority to act in serenity and harmony.”

Macron continued, “I have decided to give you back the choice of your parliamentary future by voting. I am therefore dissolving the National Assembly this evening… This decision is serious, heavy. But it is above all, an act of trust. Trust in you, my dear compatriots. In the capacity of the French people to make the most just decision…”

The leader of France understands the current weakness of his tenure. Accordingly, he is taking a huge risk – while knowing certain power mechanisms will remain under his jurisdiction.

The BBC reports, “Now barely two years into his second term as president, Mr Macron already lacks a majority in the French parliament, and though this European vote in theory has no bearing on national politics, he clearly decided that continuing his mandate without a new popular consultation would place too much of a strain on the system.”

Marine Le Pen reiterated that the National Rally was “ready to exercise power, ready to put an end to mass immigration.”

Le Pen continued, “We are ready to rebuild the country, ready to defend the interests of the French, ready to put an end to mass immigration, ready to make the purchasing power of the French a priority, ready to begin the reindustrialization of the country.”

CNBC reports, “Calling the legislative election is a risky move by Macron, who could be left with no control over France’s domestic issues if Le Pen’s RN wins a parliamentary majority. Macron’s presidency isn’t due to end until 2027 and he’s unable to stand for a third term.”

Jordan Bardella (President of the National Rally) said, “This unprecedented defeat for the current government marks the end of a cycle – and Day 1 of the post-Macron era.”

It remains to be seen if France will witness a political nationalist dawn – or if a collection of parties will keep nationalist forces at bay.

