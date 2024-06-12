Japan Art and Takeuchi Seihō: Buddhist Pagoda to Bear in the Snow

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Takeuchi Seihō (1864-1942) was born in the cultural city of Kyoto – shortly before the end of the Edo Period. Accordingly, he developed his artistic talents during the dynamic Meiji Period (1868-1912).

The black bear above looks powerful in the snow-filled setting.

In the next print, Seihō focuses on the historical Yasaka Pagoda – a prominent historical Buddhist landmark in the environs of Kyoto.

The Kyoto City KYOCERA Museum of Art says, “Takeuchi Seiho was the most influential painter in modern Japanese painting. During the Meiji period, Seiho aimed for the innovation in the world of painting and traveled to the West, seeking for new expressions of Japanese painting which transcends old traditions…”

Kōno Bairei (Maruyama-Shijō School of Art) developed the art of Seihō. Astonishingly, Seihō maintained his freshness and creativity throughout the Meiji, Taisho, and early Showa periods of history.

The Umi-Mori Art Museum says, “The painter Takeuchi Seiho (1864-1942) was born in Kyoto and he was active in Kyoto from the Meiji period (1868-1912) to before the Second World War. He created a new style by applying Western forms of realism to traditional Kyoto painting.”

