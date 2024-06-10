ADF Islamists Butcher Christians in the DRC

Kanako Mita and Chika Mori

Modern Tokyo Times

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) killed at least 38 people in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). It is the latest massacre by ADF Islamists who target Christians in eastern parts of the country.

Voice of America reports, “Armed men used guns and machetes to attack residents of villages in Beni territory, in North Kivu province, overnight Friday, local official Fabien Kakule told Reuters.”

Several weeks before, Christians were butchered in the village of Ndimo (Ituri Province) by ADF Islamists. Hence, innocent Christians were randomly killed like sheep by ADF Islamists – while others were kidnapped.

One Christian survivor told International Christian Concern about this massacre. The survivor said, “The ruthless and barbaric actions of the ADF rebels have plunged our once peaceful village into a state of fear, leaving us traumatized and vulnerable. The scale of the atrocities committed by the ADF rebels in Ndimo is beyond comprehension, as more than five families mourn their loved ones and struggle to come to terms with the senseless violence that has shattered our community.”

ADF Islamists pledge loyalty to ISIS (Islamic State – IS) in the DRC. Accordingly, Christians are burnt alive and hacked to death with machetes by Islamists in the DRC – and other brutal ADF methods of killing innocent Christians.

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “Sunni Islamists are enslaving the Yazidis in Iraq, butchering Christians (DRC, Nigeria, Mozambique, and other nations), killing the Shia, killing Jews, and persecuting Buddhists (Southern Thailand) and Hindus (Bangladesh and Pakistan). Hence, Islamists are butchering innocent civilians on several continents in the name of Allah.”

Leon Kakule Siviwe (District official – North Kivu province) said – concerning the massacre of 38 people – they came to “slaughter the population when there were no soldiers in place.”

Islamists are a global menace. Meanwhile, in the land of Mecca and Medina, not a single non-Muslim holy place is tolerated. Apostates from Islam also face prison (or worse) from Libya to Afghanistan.

