Japan Art and Tomikichiro Tokuriki: Buddhism, Shinto, and Cherry Trees

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Tomikichiro Tokuriki (1902-1999) was born in Kyoto – and the prints in this article concern the early post-war period.

The three prints focus on Buddhism, Shintoism, and cherry trees. Naturally, the Kyoto angle is utilized by Tokuriki.

The British Museum says, “…he changed to woodblock printing under the influence of Hiratsuka Un’ichi and began to contribute to the early print magazine ‘Han’. He was a member of Nihon Hanga Kyokai from 1932, and active in promoting ‘Sosaku Hanga’ in Kyoto.”

Before this, he was taught by Tsuchida Bakusen (1887-1936) and Yamamoto Shunkyo (1871-1933). Both teachers focused on Nihonga painting.

The Heian Jingu Shrine (Shinto) website (image above) says, “The gardens of Heian Jingu are designated a National Site of Scenic Beauty. The four stroll gardens are each influenced by a different period of history: the Heian period (794–1185), Kamakura period (1185–1333), Momoyama period (1568–1603), and Edo period (1603–1867)…”

Buddhism and Shintoism – with Shintoism being indigenous – continue to shape Japan despite secularism, materialism, and the impact of technology. Indeed, even secular Japanese people are apt to pray at Buddhist temples and Shinto shrines when visiting famous religious tourist places – or important national holidays (New Year’s Day and Obon).

