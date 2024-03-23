Moscow Concert Hall Hit by Suspected Islamic Terrorists (Many Dead)

Kanako MIta, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Many people were killed brutally by suspected Islamic terrorists in the environs of Moscow after a concern hall (Crocus City Hall) was attacked. In the past, several brutal Islamic terrorist attacks killed many adults and children in the Russian Federation. This includes the Beslan School Massacre in North Ossetia and the Moscow theater hostage crisis.

The latest terrorist attack happened inside a concert hall in Krasnogorsk (this city is on the edge of Moscow).

The Guardian Reports, “The shooting at the concert hall was reminiscent of some of Europe’s worst terrorist incidents such as the attack on the Bataclan in Paris in November 2015. Russians are likely to recall the Nord Ost terrorist attack in Moscow in 2002, when gunmen took hostages at a theatre in one of the worst incidents in the country’s history.”

TASS News reports, “A terrorist attack was carried out at the Crocus City Hall music venue in the city of Krasnogorsk near Moscow on Friday evening. Unidentified gunmen armed with assault rifles went on a shooting spree. An explosion rocked the building, starting a fire. According to the FSB preliminary information, 40 people were killed and more than 100 injured…”

The number of injured is now known to be 145. Hence, it seems likely that the death toll will be higher than the initial 40 deaths that have been reported.

Authorities in the Russian Federation are hinting that Islamists were behind the attack. If so, this backs up the claim by ISIS (Islamic State – IS) that they (or another Islamist group) are directly responsible for the latest terrorist attack.

ISIS (announced on Telegram) said, “Islamic State fighters attacked a large gathering of Christians in the city of Krasnogorsk on the outskirts of the Russian capital, Moscow, killing and wounding hundreds and causing great destruction to the place before they withdrew to their bases safely.“

Ukraine refuted accusations that they were involved in the terrorist attack.

The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine said: “We consider such accusations to be a planned provocation by the Kremlin to further fuel anti-Ukrainian hysteria in Russian society, create conditions for increased mobilization of Russian citizens to participate in the criminal aggression against our country and discredit Ukraine in the eyes of the international community.”

Terrorists are seen killing people with utter hatred and showing no signs of compassion. It is the hallmark of past Islamic terrorist attacks from France to Kenya – from Nigeria to Afghanistan.

The BBC reports, “Two weeks ago, the US embassy put out a warning to US citizens to avoid large gatherings, saying it was monitoring reports that “extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow”. It updated its advice on Friday evening, urging US citizens to avoid the vicinity of the attack.”

If (like suspected) Islamic terrorists were behind the attack, then the security services need to ask questions about why they didn’t act on the tip-off by America.

Video images of the massacre show cold-blooded terrorists just shooting people like “lambs are butchered for slaughter.”

