Non-Arabs Butchered and Raped in Darfur by RSF and Arab Militias (Slavery)

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The ongoing conflict in Sudan is witnessing the singling out of non-Arab Masalits and other African ethnic groups by Arabs in Darfur. Accordingly, ethnic massacres, rape, sexual slavery of Africans by Arabs, and other shocking crimes are being committed.

The United Nations condemned the horrendous “wanton killings” of non-Arab Masalits by Arab militias in West Darfur.

Josep Borrell (the European Union’s chief diplomat) said, “These latest atrocities are seemingly part of a wide ethnic-cleansing campaign conducted by the RSF with the aim to eradicate the non-Arab Masalit community from West Darfur.”

Accordingly, the European Union is concerned for the non-Arab Masalits and other African ethnic groups in Darfur who face “another genocide” by Arab militias and remnants of the Rapid Support Forces.

The Guardian reports (on recent massacres against non-Arabs), “The violence in El Geneina and Ardamata has drawn parallels with the genocide of the mid-2000s, when Kalashnikov-wielding Arab militias called the Janjaweed crushed a rebellion by African groups in Darfur, killing an estimated 300,000. The RSF emerged out of the Janjaweed.”

UN News reports, “Worryingly, the UN Joint Human Rights Office has recently received credible reports about the existence of at least 13 mass graves in El Geneina in western Darfur, and its surrounding areas, as a result of the RSF and Arab militias’ attacks on civilians, with the majority of these civilians from the Massalit community. These acts, if verified, may constitute war crimes.”

The conflict is spreading in Sudan. Indeed, fresh reports state the RSF is now launching attacks in the environs of Wad Madani. If this city falls, it will be a further setback for the armed forces of Sudan.

Reuters reports, “More than 12,000 people have died, according to the United Nations, though experts say the real number is likely higher. Nearly 1.5 million have fled Sudan and more than 5.4 million have been internally displaced, according to the IOM, making Sudan the country with the highest number of displaced people in the world.”

It is forgotten that slavery only ended in the land of Mecca (Saudi Arabia) in the 1960s after mounting international pressure. Accordingly, reports of Arabs enslaving Masalit women in Darfur – similar to Arab members of ISIS (Islamic State – IS) in Iraq holding Yazidi slaves – are emerging.

Arabs or Islamists (Nigeria) are enslaving people in several nations. This includes Nigeria (Boko Haram Islamists enslave captured girls), Sudan (Arabs enslave Masalit women), Libya (Arabs enslave African migrants), and Iraq (ISIS enslave Yazidis).

UN News reports, “The UN human rights office (OHCHR) expressed alarm on Friday over reports that in Sudan, women and girls are being abducted, chained and held in “inhuman, degrading slave-like conditions” in areas controlled by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Darfur.”

Mohamed Osman (Human Rights Watch – Sudan researcher) said, “The Rapid Support Forces’ latest episode of ethnically targeted killings in West Darfur, has the hallmarks of an organized campaign of atrocities against Massalit civilians.”

He continued, “The UN Security Council needs to stop ignoring the desperate need to protect Darfur civilians.”

Mahdi – a young teenager – told CNN, “They hit me and called me a slave. And they kept hitting me.”

CNN reports, “His harrowing testimony was among dozens – including accounts from women who alleged sexual enslavement – collected as part of an exclusive documentary by CNN about the humanitarian toll exacted by the ongoing fight between Sudan’s ruling military and the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).”

