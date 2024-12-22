Terror Comes to Germany Again: Saudi National Kills and Injures Many

Noriko Watanabe and Kanako Mita

Modern Tokyo Times

Germany is once more reeling from a terror attack committed by a non-indigenous German. It begs the question of why so many European nations are exposing their indigenous and non-indigenous citizens to the wrath of Islamic terrorists, mental health attacks, and so forth.

The Christmas market attack – not the first – was committed by a Saudi national. However, despite the attack being aimed at a Christmas market, the authorities in Germany are claiming that the motive isn’t religious.

Reiner Haseloff (Premier of Saxony-Anhalt) said, “We have five deaths and over 200 injuries, many of them serious and severe.”

The German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was visually shocked by the Christmas market attack in Magdeburg.

Scholz said, “There is no place more peaceful and joyful than a Christmas market... What a terrible act it is to injure and kill so many people there with such brutality.”

In 2016, a Tunisian also killed 12 people at a Christmas market in Germany.

The BBC reports, “In 2016, Anis Amri, a Tunisian man who failed to gain asylum in Germany and had links to the so-called Islamic State (IS) group, drove a truck into crowds gathered at a church market in Berlin, killing 12 and injuring 49 others.”

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “In 2018, another Christmas market attack linked to Islamic terrorism killed 5 people in France. Hence, even if the latest attack isn’t deemed Islamic terrorism – it is still a foreign national killing people in Europe at a place that is connected to Christianity and indigenous culture.”

Alice Weidel (Head of Alternative for Germany – AfD) said, “When will this madness end?”

Tamara Zieschang (Interior Minister for the state of Saxony-Anhalt) said, “Every human life that has fallen victim to this attack is a terrible tragedy and one human life too many.”

France 24 reports, “Christmas markets are a huge part of German culture as an annual holiday tradition cherished since the Middle Ages and successfully exported to much of the Western world. In Berlin alone, more than 100 markets opened late last month and brought the smells of mulled wine, roasted almonds and bratwurst to the capital. Other markets abound across the country.”

Saudi Arabia condemned the terrorist attack.

Accordingly, the Foreign Ministry of Saudi Arabia said, “The Kingdom affirms its position in rejecting violence and expresses its sympathy and sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and to the Federal Republic of Germany, government and people, with its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.”

A time of joy was turned into a perennial nightmare for so many people connected to the dead and injured.

