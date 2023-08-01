Pakistan Terrorist Attack Kills Over 50: Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

A terrorist attack against the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) political party killed at least 54 people in Pakistan. This terrorist attack happened while hundreds of JUI-F supporters were listening to this Islamic Party in the district of Bajaur (the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa).

The JUI-F was holding a workers’ convention when suddenly a suicide blast – by suspected Islamic terrorists – struck. Immediately, dead bodies could be seen while survivors were in utter shock.

The Guardian reports, “Officials were announcing the arrival of Abdul Rasheed, a regional party leader, when the bomb went off. Maulana Ziaullah Jan, a local leader, was killed in the blast.”

The BBC said, “Security forces have cordoned off the area while the investigation takes place. The police chief of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa confirmed that the explosion was a result of a suicide blast. According to bomb disposal teams, approximately 10kg of explosive material was used in the attack.”

Shehbaz Sharif, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, said: “The terrorists are enemies of Pakistan, we will eliminate them from the face of existence.”

In the past, the Islamic State (ISKP – The Islamic State Khorasan Province) has committed several terrorist attacks in the environs of Bajaur.

Other terrorist insurgent groups have denied responsibility. For example, the Pakistan Taliban (TPP) condemned the brutal terrorist attack that killed at least 54 people.

Kamran Murtaza (a JUI-F senator) said: “We condemn these brutal attacks on our workers and leadership as general elections in Pakistan are approaching. The militants are creating fear…”

In Afghanistan, Pakistan, northern Syria, and a few other nations, Sunni Islamists target each other – when not killing others and enforcing fear in various religious communities.

Pakistan is blighted by instability and religious persecution against non-Muslims. Muslim sects, including the Shia and Ahmaddiya, are also targeted.

Voice of America reports, “Pakistan has a history of military takeovers, political upheaval and social unrest. Khan is the seventh prime minister to be arrested since 1977. Military property, including the home of a top commander, has been destroyed. The current turmoil comes as the already embattled country struggles with a dire economic situation, a spike in militancy, and the impact of last year’s catastrophic floods. This grimness is unlikely to be addressed or resolved soon, further straining living conditions and security for the 220-million population.”

The death toll from the latest terrorist attack is likely to increase.

