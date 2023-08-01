Yashima Gakutei and Japan Art

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Yashima Gakutei (1786-1868) provided an enchanting cultural, philosophical, and religious angle to many of his art pieces. He was a poet and artist – and was blessed with his unique style. However, unlike the legacy of his art, very little is known about his later life.

Gakutei studied under several artists throughout his informative years. This includes the highly esteemed Totoya Hokkei and Hokusai.

The British Museum says: “Said to be a pupil of Tatsumi Shuei, then studied with Hokkei (q.v.). First illustrations to popular fiction appeared in 1815, following year the first of his ‘surimono’, in which genre he would become a leading designer during the 1820s and 30s. An important author and illustrator of popular fiction, including the yomihon ‘Ehon saiyu zenden’ (completed in 1835) based on the Chinese novel ‘Xi you ji’.”

Gakutei provides a stunning cultural angle to his art. Thus the high culture of Japan and China influenced his art and ideas throughout his life.

