President Yoon of South Korea Faces Increasing Impeachment Calls (Moon Jae-in)

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

Moon Jae-in, the former president of South Korea, stated that President Yoon Suk Yeol can’t avoid impeachment. Accordingly, Yoon is in defensive mode to avoid impeachment charges – and voices that declare “treason.”

Yoon opened up a dangerous can of worms after declaring martial law. This naturally sent shock waves throughout South Korea – and in the corridors of power in America and Japan.

Moon said South Korea needs a “legitimate” leader to govern South Korea and other essential areas of society. For example, international diplomacy, to control the armed forces, and to highlight the democratic credentials of South Korea.

Moon continued, “Impeachment has become a path that cannot be avoided.”

The BBC reports, “Police raided the presidential office a week after President Yoon Suk Yeol’s failed attempt to impose martial law in the country. Yoon was not in the office at the time, according to reports. Investigators were tasked to seize records related to cabinet meetings held on the night of the martial law declaration.”

Yoon and his political allies face growing insurrection charges. Accordingly, many politicians now face travel bans.

CNN reports, “Former South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun has attempted to end his own life while in custody, the head of the country’s correctional service said Wednesday, as a political crisis from the President’s brief declaration of martial law continues to spiral.”

ABC News reports, “Yoon’s ill-conceived power grab has paralyzed South Korean politics, frozen its foreign policy and rattled financial markets. On Wednesday, rival North Korea’s state media for the first time reported about the turmoil across the border, but the country hasn’t shown any suspicious activities.”

America and Japan flaunt the democratic angle at China and the Russian Federation – neither nation cares about feudal monarchies ruling Gulf nations. Hence, the actions of Yoon takes the “democratic angle” out of South Korea under his leadership.

General Cho Ji Ho (National Police Agency Commissioner General Cho Ji Ho) and Kim Bong-sik (Head of the Metropolitan Police in Seoul) are the latest people to be detained by the police.

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “The democratic credentials of President Yoon are tainted forever. Irrespective if he survives impeachment.”

Accordingly, South Korean democracy is tainted if Yoon remains in power.

