Japan Art from Edo to Contemporary

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Watanabe Shikō (1683-1755) was born in Kyoto. He was gifted from a very young age. Hence, it is easy to imagine how the cultural imprints of Koyasan, Kyoto, Nara, Negoro-ji, and other places in the Kansai region impacted his artistic soul.

The world of Buddhism and Shintoism – and the power of Confucianism – shaped his political thinking. Accordingly, while little is known about his early life, Watanabe’s relationship with Ogata Kōrin (1658–1716) and his brother Ogata Kenzan (1663-1743) is mentioned in the diary of the acclaimed Konoe family.

The second art piece above is by Inagaki Toshijiro (1902-1963). He also was born in the cultural city of Kyoto – similar to Watanabe. Inagaki specialized in Katazome (dyeing fabrics using the methodology of resist paste via stencil).

The Kyoto City KYOCERA Museum of Art says, “Inagaki Toshijiro (1902-1963), an artist who was designated as a Living National Treasure for his stencil dyeing, created elaborately designed works one after another within the limitations of the traditional production methods he followed.”

The final art piece is by the contemporary artist Sawako Utsumi. Her focus is the traditional faith of Shintoism in the high mountains of Japan.

Utsumi is turning the clock back to a time when the Shinto faith guided people in a minimal and natural sense. In her eyes, Folk Shintoism responds to the natural environment (far from State Shinto).

