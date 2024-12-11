Israel Destroys Syrian Arms: America Left the Taliban a War Chest

Kanako Mita, Chika Yoshida, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is responding to the sudden demise of ex-President Bashar al-Assad in Syria. Hence, with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and other Sunni Islamist forces (some backed by NATO Turkey) taking over Damascus – and the seats of power – the IDF is intent on destroying the weapons of the Syrian army.

Israel says military airstrikes are targetting the military facilities of the Syrian Army (airports, ammunition warehouses, naval areas, weapon warehouses, ammunition depots, and military research centers) to prevent weapons from entering “into the hands of extremists.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel also sent in the IDF to seize Syrian positions. This is to create a buffer zone.

Netanyahu said this is a “temporary defensive position until a suitable arrangement is found.”

He continued, “If we can establish neighborly relations and peaceful relations with the new forces emerging in Syria, that’s our desire. But if we do not, we will do whatever it takes to defend the State of Israel and the border of Israel.”

This highlights the shocking failure of President Joe Biden of America – for his administration left behind a massive war chest to the Taliban. Hence, the armed forces of America (and allies) during the pull out of Afghanistan acted irresponsibly based on the orders of the Biden administration.

America left billions of dollars of major military equipment behind when the Taliban walked into Kabul in 2021. The Afghanistan army (similar to the armed forces of Syria) collapsed without fighting to any degree.

Reuters reports (August 2021), “Another official said that while there are no definitive numbers yet, the current intelligence assessment was that the Taliban are believed to control more than 2,000 armored vehicles, including U.S. Humvees, and up to 40 aircraft potentially including UH-60 Black Hawks, scout attack helicopters, and ScanEagle military drones.”

ABC also said, “Other American-made military vehicles reported to be in Taliban hands include M1117 Guardians, MaxxPro MRAPs, Oshkosh ATVs and other military vehicles used to navigate the country’s rugged terrain.”

However, Israel is now pulverizing weapon depots to the limited Syrian navy. It shows that Israel is taking precautions. This is a far cry from the Biden administration concerning Afghanistan.

Gideon Saar (Israeli Foreign Minister) said, “… we attack strategic weapons systems like, for example, remaining chemical weapons or long-range missiles and rockets in order that they will not fall into the hands of extremists.”

The BBC reports, “The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) says it has documented more than 310 strikes by the IDF since the fall of the Assad regime on Sunday.”

The actions of Israel highlight the shocking failure of the Biden administration – which left the Taliban a military stockpile.

Pakistan is feeling the convulsions of this failure.

The Taliban and various Islamic terrorist groups gained from the boon in American military equipment. This highlights the absolute failure of the Biden administration.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and her website – Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes