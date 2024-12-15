President Yoon of South Korea is Impeached (Yoon Suspended)

Kanako Mita, Sawako Uchida, and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea was finally impeached and suspended after he unleashed the martial law debacle.

The National Assembly (300 members) passed the impeachment by 204 votes to 85. Hence, the acting president of South Korea will be Prime Minister Han Duck Soo.

The acting president declared his focus is to “stabilize the situation” and “bring back normalcy for the people.”

He continued, “As an individual who’s responsible for state affairs, I feel grave responsibility for this unfortunate situation and apologize to the people of Korea.”

The Constitutional Court will make the final decision of impeachment within 180 days.

A few days earlier, the former president of South Korea (Moon Jae-in) said, “Impeachment has become a path that cannot be avoided.”

Accordingly, the decision to impeach Yoon wasn’t a shock.

The BBC reports, “All five supreme council members of South Korea’s ruling People Power Party (PPP) have resigned, according to Yonhap news agency.”

The European Union said it is “important now to ensure a swift and orderly resolution of the current political crisis in line with the Korean Constitution.”

On Monday, the Constitutional Court will discuss the motion against Yoon and lay down the schedule for his impeachment.

Voice of America reports, “If the court upholds the impeachment, South Korea must hold a presidential election within 60 days. If the court exonerates Yoon, he would return to office but could still face charges related to the martial law attempt.”

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “The democratic credentials of President Yoon are tainted forever.”

America and Japan flaunt the democratic angle at China and the Russian Federation – neither nation cares about feudal monarchies ruling Gulf nations. Accordingly, the actions of Yoon takes the “democratic angle” out of South Korea under his leadership. Therefore, the impeachment of Yoon will stabilize the ongoing crisis.

Democracy in South Korea will hopefully be strengthened after the martial law debacle.

