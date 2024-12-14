Somalia and Tensions with Federal Forces in Jubbaland

Kanako Mita and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

Al-Shabaab Islamists are a bane for the government of Somalia. Hence, regional tensions in the semi-autonomous region of Jubbaland (Jubaland) and other regional tensions are hindering the federal government.

On Wednesday, tensions increased in Jubbaland when fighting broke out. This comes at a time when the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) mandate will shortly expire.

Adan Ahmed Haji (Assistant Security Minister of Jubbaland) said, “This morning, federal forces from Mogadishu in Ras Kamboni, using drones, attacked Jubbaland forces.”

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “Jubbaland is geopolitically important. This concerns sharing borders with Ethiopia and Kenya – and having access to the coast.”

Reuters reports, “The region’s shoreline delineates a contested maritime zone with Kenya, with potential oil and gas deposits. Jubbaland is also a significant grain supplier for the country, and Kismayu an important port.”

Voice of America reports, “In late November, Jubbaland – which borders Kenya and Ethiopia and is one of Somalia’s five semi-autonomous states – re-elected regional president Ahmed Mohamed Islam Madobe to a third term.”

The federal government led by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is adamant that the election is against the institutions of Somalia. Since then, the election dispute between the government based in Mogadishu and the leaders of Jubbaland continues to increase. Therefore, the federal government issued an immediate arrest warrant for the leader of Jubbaland.

Horn Observer reports, “The Federal Government recently deployed Turkish-trained elite units, Gorgor and Haramcad, to Raaskambooni, allegedly to counter the re-election of Jubaland President Ahmed Madobe.”

It is hoped that both sides can reach a deal to stem tensions.

Hence, the federal government needs to heed the concerns of Jubbaland.

