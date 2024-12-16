Japan Art: Meiji to Showa

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Yamamoto Shoun (1870-1965) produces a delightful art piece above where a family (or friends) goes in search of fireflies – with the younger member overjoyed.

He witnessed dramatic economic, political, and social changes throughout his life – and the pre-war period of hope and economic development. This concerns the dynamic Meiji Period (1868-1912) – and the Taisho and Showa periods of history. Sadly, the Showa period witnessed the horrendous convulsions of international war and nationalism.

Kawatsura Yoshio (Negoro Raizan – artist’s name) was born in the Meiji Period and died in the early 1960s. Accordingly, similar to Yamamoto Shoun, he witnessed the same period of Japanese history.

The Buddhist Pagoda above provides a vision of beauty and serenity – fused with the religious angle.

Tokuoka Shinsen (1896-1972) was born in the cultural environs of Kyoto. He also shares the same historical period of Japanese history with the other two artists – even if he was born during the late Meiji Period.

The Hiroshima Museum of Art says, “A Japanese-style painter in Kyoto circle, and active as one of the representative pupils of Seiho Takeuchi during and after World War II. After creating the originally realistic style affected by the western-realism, he opened a new style in Japan, driving the simplification and decorativeness rooted in Japanese classicism.”

