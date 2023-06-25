Russia Alarmed by Prigozhin: FSB and Wagner

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation will seek to solve the crisis developing concerning the words of Yevgeny Prigozhin (Wagner PMC founder).

The Public Relations Center of the Federal Security Service (FSB) – on threatening comments by Prigozhin – said: “…the FSB has opened a criminal case into the fact of a call for an armed rebellion on the part of Yevgeny Prigozhin.”

The FSB press office continued: “All information being disseminated on social media in Yevgeny Prigozhin’s name about the alleged Defense Ministry’s missile strikes on Wagner PMC units are false and are an informational provocation.”

Prigozhin is dismayed by the actions of Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Russia’s top military general, Valery Gerasimov. He deems Gerasimov and Shoigu as failing the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

Reuters reports, “The deputy commander of Russia’s Ukraine campaign, General Sergei Surovikin, told Wagner fighters to obey Putin, accept Moscow’s commanders and return to their bases. He said political deterioration would play into the hands of Russia’s enemies.”

Surovikin rightly said: “The enemy is just waiting for the internal political situation to worsen in our country.”

Accordingly, Putin will seek to solve the crisis by acting quickly. Putin knows that anti-Russian Federation forces will seek to exploit the crisis and spread disinformation.

The FSB warned Wagner military fighters, “… not to make irreparable mistakes, to stop any forceful actions against the Russian people, not to carry out the criminal and treacherous orders of Prigozhin, and to take measures to detain him.”

Prigozhin said: “This is not a military coup, this is a march of justice. Our actions do not hinder the armed forces in any way.”

The next 24 to 48 hours will confirm the seriousness of the crisis.

https://tass.com/russia/1637439

