Sudan Airstrikes Kill at Least 43 in Khartoum

Kanako Mita, Noriko Watanabe, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The ensuing conflict in Sudan between government forces backed by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (head of the Sudanese armed forces) and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (the leader of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces – RSF) is unleashing endless death.

Government airstrikes killed at least 43 people in Khartoum – after a market was hit by an airstrike – other parts of the capital were also hit.

Last week, approximately 20 people were killed in another airstrike. This includes the death of two children.

Reuters reports, “Air and artillery strikes in residential areas have intensified as the war between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF)nears the five-month mark with neither side declaring victory or showing any concrete signs of pursuing mediation.”

RSF holds vast parts of Khartoum and the adjacent cities of Bahri and Omdurman.

Al Jazeera reports, “Indiscriminate shelling and air attacks by both factions have become common in Sudan’s war, which has reduced the greater Khartoum area to a battleground.”

Other parts of Sudan are also suffering. This notably applies to Darfur.

Sudan Tribune reports, “Since the start of armed conflict in Sudan between the Sudan Armed Forces and the RSF on April 15, the RSF and predominantly Arab allied militias have carried out repeated attacks on towns and villages in the West Darfur state.”

The UN humanitarian agency (OCHA) said that over 5 million people have been uprooted – internally and externally.

Burhan recently said: “We are mobilizing everywhere to defeat this rebellion, defeat this treason, by these mercenaries who come from all over the world.”

He continued: “There is no time for discussion now. We are concentrating all our efforts on the war, to put an end to the rebellion.”

Accordingly, the blood will continue because both sides in the conflict are intent on increasing their power concentration.

