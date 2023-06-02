Sudan conflict: US imposes sanctions on both sides

Kanako Mita and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

The United States is imposing sanctions on both sides of the conflict in Sudan. This comes after continuing military clashes in Khartoum and other parts of Sudan.

Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (head of the Sudanese armed forces) and Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (known as Hemedti – the leader of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces) are being put on notice that America is intent on stemming the crisis.

Voice of America reports, “The United States issued economic and travel sanctions Thursday on combatants violating cease-fire agreements in Sudan, imposing restrictions on visas and cutting off financial sources for both the Sudanese armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.”

Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser at the White House, lamented that the warring factions continue to violate the ceasefire and seek a military solution. This is also endangering the humanitarian effort.

Sullivan said: “…senseless violence has continued across the country — hindering the delivery of humanitarian assistance and hurting those who need it most.”

It is believed that the death toll is nearing 900 people since clashes broke out between the armed forces of Sudan and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

America, Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, South Sudan, and other nations seek a solution to the crisis. However, on the ground, the armed forces of Sudan and the RSF are pushing to further their military base.

The United States Treasury Department announced several sanctions on both sides.

An official stated: “We will not hesitate to take additional steps if the parties continue to destroy their country… The targeting of the companies is far from symbolic.”

Reuters reports, “The U.S. Treasury Department said it targeted two companies linked to the army, including the country’s largest defense enterprise, and two companies tied to the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, including one involved in gold mining.”

A powerful member of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, Lt. General Yasir al-Atta, is determined to dissolve the RSF.

Lt. General Yasir al-Atta warned before the ceasefire: “It is important to prosecute senior RSF commanders for crimes they have committed against the homeland and citizens. Any dialogue other than these points is a postponement of the war to another time.”

The BBC reports, “The fighting, which has also been fierce in Sudan’s western Darfur region, is a direct result of a vicious power struggle between the two generals who led the 2021 coup – army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti.”

Lee Jay Walker says, “Rival forces remain far apart on the military and political front. It remains unclear how this bridge can be developed in the short term. Indeed, even a genuine ceasefire between both forces will lead to a dead end unless a genuine political solution can be found.”

Accordingly, either side – or both sides in the conflict: deems the military angle to be a prerequisite before a political solution can be found.

