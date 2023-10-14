Sunni Islamists Kill the Shia in Mosque Attack (Taliban)

Kanako Mita and Sawako Uchida

Modern Tokyo Times

In Afghanistan, the Islamic State Khorasan Province or ISIS-K is a branch of ISIS (Islamic State – IS). Similar to other Sunni Islamist terrorist groups, it is anti-Shia. Henceforth, the latest Islamist attack against the Shia in Afghanistan follows the usual pattern of sectarian hatred.

Shia worshippers were praying inside a mosque in Pul e Khumri (Pol-e-Khomri) in the province of Baghlan. However, despite praying to the same Allah, Sunni Islamists struck to kill innocent worshippers.

At least 7 Shia worshippers were killed – and many injured.

AP reports, “A suicide bomber blew himself up among worshippers attending Friday prayers at a Shiite mosque in northern Afghanistan, killing at least seven people and wounding 15 others, a police spokesperson said.”

Mawlawi Hashimi, the official of Baghlan province, uttered, “A blast has taken place at a Shi’ite mosque.”

Lee Jay Walker says, “China, India, Iran, the Russian Federation, and the nations of Central Asia – despite tensions with Tajikistan – all seek a stable Afghanistan. However, ISIS-K is intent on destabilizing the Taliban government and curtailing regional economic measures. Also, this Islamist terrorist group is anti-Shia to the core.”

Shia Muslims are attacked by Sunni Islamists in several nations. This includes Iraq and Pakistan. Also, the Shia face discrimination in many Sunni Muslim-dominated nations, including Bahrain, Malaysia, and Saudi Arabia.

The Taliban – before re-taking power – also targeted the Shia. However, this time, despite religious differences, the Taliban is curtailing its anti-Shia attacks to govern wider society throughout Afghanistan.

