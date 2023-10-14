Japan Art and Holy Buddhist Monk in the Snow

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The holy Buddhist monk Nichiren (1222-1282) was exiled to Sado Island. Accordingly, the contemporary Japanese artist Sawako Utsumi depicts the revered Nichiren on Sado Island.

He faced death based on political intrigues in Japan against him. However, true to the nature of Nichiren, his exile to Sado Island created even more noble ways and deepened his Buddhist spirituality to an even higher level.

Utsumi adores many angles of European and Japanese art. Henceforth, Utsumi utilizes her individualist ideas, focuses on past artists, and fuses Buddhism, Christianity, and Shintoism in many art pieces.

Her art piece, titled “Japanese Buddhist Monk in the Snow,” is an homage to the acclaimed Japanese artist Kawase Hasui (1883-1957). Hasui belongs to the world of Shin-Hanga (New Prints).

Her latest art piece above is titled “Bleak Midwinter and the Buddhist Tree of Life.”

Utsumi brings a freshness to her art by visualizing the past and future – and remembering the deep cultural roots of Japan.

