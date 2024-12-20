Syria Witnessing 2 NATO Powers Clashing: America and Turkey (Kurds and Islamists)

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The government of Syria under President Bashar al-Assad rapidly fell after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and other Sunni Islamist forces – some backed by NATO Turkey – took Damascus at rapid speed.

However, the change in government in Syria – even if not firmly established – is now witnessing a clash between two NATO powers. This concerns America and Turkey (Türkiye). Therefore, the Kurdish Question in Syria is rising to the top of Turkey’s agenda once more.

The Kurds naturally fear the policies of Donald Trump (President-elect) once President Joe Biden hands over power in late January (2025). After all, Trump is known to be a pragmatist concerning foreign policy. Hence, the Kurds fear that Trump will abandon them to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey.

Naturally, the above is speculative. However, the fear of Kurds is real – given Trump’s focus on internal economic and social issues.

Reuters reports, “There is no talk of a ceasefire deal between Turkey and the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Syria, contrary to a U.S. announcement on the issue, a Turkish defense ministry official said on Thursday.”

The Defense Ministry official of Turkey continued (speaking on condition of anonymity), “Our preparations and precautions as part of the fight against terrorism will continue until the PKK/YPG lays down its arms and its foreign fighters leave Syria.”

Unlike NATO Turkey, who supported various Sunni Islamist forces in Syria against the Kurds – while coveting parts of Syria (similar to the endless occupation of Northern Cyprus by Turkey) – America’s main concern was utilizing the SDF against ISIS (Islamic State – IS).

America and other NATO powers (apart from Turkey) don’t deem the Kurdish forces of the SDF and YPG to be terrorists. However, Turkey claims that the PKK, YPG, and SDF are terrorist forces that kill Turkish nationals.

America solely deems the PKK to be terrorists. Hence, two NATO powers are clashing.

NATO Turkey utilizes Sunni Islamic terrorist organizations when it suits. For example, NATO Turkey utilized terrorists to support Azerbaijan against Christian Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh – similar to Turkey utilizing terrorist forces in Syria against the Kurds and the former government of Syria.

It remains to be seen if Syria will remain a viable nation. Or if Syria will become a failed nation – like Iraq, Libya, and Yemen – where factions and regional intrigues dictate.

However, the omens look negative – given the way Turkey is imposing its anti-Kurdish policies in Syria.

Medya News reports, “US Senators Chris Van Hollen and Lindsey Graham announced their intent to introduce sanctions legislation if Turkey refuses to extend its ceasefire with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), citing the critical role of the Kurdish forces in combating ISIS and ensuring regional stability.”

The Middle East Forum reports, “It remains unclear whether al-Jawlani will fully comply with Turkey’s directives regarding the Kurdish dossier. However, Ankara has numerous tools at its disposal, which it has utilized to erode Kurdish influence in various parts of northern Syria. Most recently, Islamist factions within the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army group have expelled Kurdish forces from several strategic towns in Aleppo province and are now making serious threats to seize the Kurdish city of Kobani, long regarded a symbol of resistance to Islamic State militants.”

Syria is now witnessing the clash of two NATO powers in the body politic of this nation.

This clash will signal either hope or an existential threat to the Kurds of Syria – depending on the outcome. Accordingly, the international community must strengthen the nation of Syria – rather than allow one nation (Turkey) to enforce its diktat against the Kurds and Syria itself.

The incoming administration of Donald Trump shouldn’t abandon the rich traditions of Syria (Alawites, ancient Christian communities, the Druze, and others) – and the threat against the Kurds – to the tentacles of Turkey under Erdogan.

However, the omens look negative. Hence, Trump needs to be influenced by individuals and organizations to safeguard the diversity of Syria.

If not, Turkey will enforce its advantage to the detriment of the Kurds and other minorities.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and her website – Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes



