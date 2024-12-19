RSF Arab Dominated Forces and Sexual Slavery of Africans in South Kordofan (Sudan)

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Michiyo Tanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

The United Nations (UN) singled out the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and various allies for committing horrendous crimes against non-Arabs in Darfur and South Kordofan. It is known that non-Arab Masalits were especially singled out in Darfur (other non-Arab groups targeted) – while in South Kordofan, the African Nuba are singled out.

Other ethnic groups also face the wrath of the RSF during the ongoing conflict with the Sudanese Armed Forces. Darfur is known internationally for brutal Arab Muslim massacres against black Africans (Fur, Masalit, and Zaghawa) between 2003 and 2005 – and is once more a land soaked in blood. Therefore, since the latest conflict broke out in Sudan, ethnic massacres targeted black African ethnic groups once more in Darfur and South Kordofan.

In South Kordofan, Le Monde (AFP) reports, “One survivor, a 35-year-old Nuba woman, described being gang-raped by six RSF fighters who had stormed her family compound, and killed her husband and son when they tried to intervene.”

The Nuba lady said, “They kept raping me, all six of them.”

Human Rights Watch reports, “Rapid Support Forces fighters and allied militias have raped scores of women and girls, including in the context of sexual slavery, in Sudan’s South Kordofan state since September 2023.”

The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) controls parts of the Blue Nile state and South Kordofan. However, the RSF continues to kill, rape, and persecute in various parts of Sudan – including South Kordofan (many are Christian) and Darfur.

Human Rights Watch continues, “Other pockets of South Kordofan are under the control of the SAF, while the RSF controls the town of Dibeibat and its surroundings. Parts of the state are not under the control of any particular force. The RSF has allied with predominantly Arab militias and has brutalized certain ethnic groups including the Massalit and the Nuba, by killing, injuring, torturing, detaining, and raping civilians from these communities, destroying their homes, and looting their possessions.”

Voice of America reports, “Local and international rights groups have documented many alleged human rights violations by both the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces since the sides went to war in April 2023, battling for power and control of the country.”

The role of slavery and sexual slavery is nothing new in Sudan.

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “Slavery ended in the land of Mecca (Saudi Arabia) in the 1960s after international pressure. Accordingly, similar to ISIS (Islamic State – IS) enslaving the Yazidis in Iraq – Arab Muslims in Sudan also enslaved the Dinka and other African ethnic groups in recent history. Therefore, the Arab Muslim slavery angle is alive and thriving in parts of the Arab Muslim-dominated world – along with hatred of black African ethnic groups in Darfur and South Kordofan.”

Reuters reports, “The U.S. is appealing to all countries – including the United Arab Emirates – to stop support for Sudan’s warring parties, the U.S. envoy to the United Nations said … warning that a ‘crisis of epic proportions is brewing’…”

The people of Sudan need a break from endless wars and ensuing chaos. However, repeated calls for a cessation of violence have failed.

https://www.hrw.org/news/2024/12/16/sudan-fighters-rape-women-and-girls-hold-sex-slaves

https://www.lemonde.fr/en/international/article/2024/12/16/sudan-human-rights-watch-accuses-paramilitaries-of-widespread-sexual-violence_6736124_4.html

