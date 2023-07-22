Tragedy Hits Fukuoka: 3 Young Girls Drown

Sawako Uchida and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

Tragedy hit the prefecture of Fukuoka after three young girls drowned.

This tragedy happened on the first day of the summer vacation. Accordingly, local people – and the wider community are in utter shock by such devastating news.

Children had been playing in the Inunaki River (Miyawaka). However, joy turned to death after being stuck in the dangerous part of the river.

Another child survived the ordeal after being saved. Hence, one can only imagine the sorrow of the friends who witnessed their best friends dying.

Kyodo News reports: “At approximately 1 p.m., police received a call reporting that the girls had not surfaced from the river. Thirty minutes later, rescue workers found all three girls submerged in the water and promptly transported them to the hospital, where they were confirmed dead.”

NHK News reports: “The river is about 40 meters wide near the Nishiki bridge, close to where the girls were discovered. The officials say rescuers found them on the river bottom in water 2.5 to 3 meters deep.”

One can only imagine how parents, grandparents, relatives, friends, and local children are feeling – given the enormous pain and sorrow of this tragedy.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and her website – Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes