Trump and Second Assassination Attempt by Pro-Ukrainian

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Former American President Donald Trump survived a savage assassination attempt two months ago during his campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Accordingly, another assassination attempt against Trump highlights the dangerous nature of American society – and the dangers that Trump faces in contemporary America.

Fox News reports, “Suspected gunman Ryan Wesley Routh was taken into custody in connection with the shooting. He was allegedly armed with an AK-47 outside Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, while the former president was playing the fifth hole.”

The arrested would-be assassin, Ryan Wesley Routh (aged 58), is known to be pro-Ukraine and avidly anti-Russian Federation.

The BBC reports, “Trump was playing a round of golf at his club in West Palm Beach when a member of his security team spotted ‘this rifle barrel sticking out of the fence.’ The agent immediately engaged the individual, who fled the scene.”

He was arrested shortly after – this was followed by finding a firearm (AK47) and scope, a camera (GoPro), and other things connected to his failed assassination attempt.

His son (Oran Routh) confirmed that his father was pro-Ukraine and had hoped to volunteer to fight against the Russian Federation. However, his age and lack of military background meant that Ukrainian organizations never took him seriously.

Oleksandr Shaguri (Ukraine Foreign Legion representative) said Ryan Wesley Routh had “delusional ideas.”

Shaguri continued, “We didn’t even answer, there was nothing to answer to. He was never part of the legion and didn’t cooperate with us in any way.”

AP News reports, “Routh tried to recruit Afghan soldiers fleeing the Taliban to fight in Ukraine, and spent several months in the country, according to an interview with The New York Times last year.”

Rohit Khanna (California 17th District – Democratic Party) said, “Two assassination attempts in 60 days on a former president and the Republican nominee is unacceptable. The Secret Service must come to Congress tomorrow, tell us what resources are needed to expand the protective perimeter, and lets allocate it in a bipartisan vote the same day.”

Donald Trump told supporters, “I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!… Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!”

President Joe Biden said, “As I have said many times, there is no place for political violence or for any violence ever in our country, and I have directed my team to continue to ensure that Secret Service has every resource, capability and protective measure necessary to ensure the former President’s continued safety.”

The United States is blighted by race-baiting, gender identity confusion, endless mass immigration, opioid crisis (100,000 deaths a year), a homeless crisis – and other ills that blight this country.

Accordingly, the two assassination attempts against Trump highlight much that is wrong with America.

Under the prevailing conditions, Trump needs increased protection.

Modern Tokyo Times recently said, “It is time for the Democrats and Republicans to step back and tone down more militant elements in both camps. If not, political polarization will lead to more violence and tensions within the body politic of America.”

America needs to do soul-searching.

