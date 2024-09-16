Japanese Art and Buddhism (Nichiren)

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Sawako Utsumi focuses on Buddhism in several of her art pieces. The first art piece is focused on two Buddhist monks in the mountains of Japan. However, three other art pieces solely focus on Nichiren (1222-1282) – and the final art piece is a Buddhist monk struggling in the snow.

Nichiren – a revered Buddhist monk – was exiled to Sado Island for a period of his life. This was based on his radical ideas. He firmly believed that the true path lay within his teachings – concerning his knowledge of the written word of Buddhism. In his worldview, he sought to free people from false constraints. Therefore, he made many enemies.

Nichiren pointedly said, “Could there ever be a more wonderful story than your own?”

Nichiren also famously said, “Worthy persons deserve to be called so because they are not carried away by the eight winds: prosperity, decline, disgrace, honor, praise, censure, suffering, and pleasure. They are neither elated by prosperity nor grieved by decline. The heavenly gods will surely protect one who is unbending before the eight winds.”

The wintry theme of the trilogy by Utsumi is meant to endorse the harshness of Nichiren’s exile. Despite this, it is clear that one art piece is based on serenity and peaceful contemplation – when temporary shelter from the weather is visible, unlike the permanent shelter of Buddhism accorded to Nichiren.

Nichiren beautifully said: “If you light a lantern for another, it will also brighten your own way.”

It is this light that Utsumi hopes to shine through the prism of her art.

The final art piece depicts a Buddhist monk – who is struggling in the snow. He looks cold and in difficulty because of the wintery conditions.

Nichiren said, “To accept is easy; to continue is difficult. But Buddhahood lies in continuing faith.”

http://fineartamerica.com/featured/exiled-buddhist-cleric-nichiren-in-the-snow-sawako-utsumi.html – Exiled Buddhist Cleric Nichiren in the Snow

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/jizo-in-contemplation-buddhism-sawako-utsumi.html Jizo in Contemplation

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/japanese-buddhist-holy-men-in-the-deep-winter-sawako-utsumi.html Japanese Buddhist Holy Men in the Deep Winter

http://fineartamerica.com/featured/buddhist-cleric-nichiren-in-exile-and-homage-to-yoshitoshi-sawako-utsumi.html Buddhist Cleric Nichiren in Exile and Homage to Yoshitoshi

http://fineartamerica.com/featured/buddhist-cleric-nichiren-and-bleak-winter-in-exile-sawako-utsumi.html Buddhist Cleric Nichiren and Bleak Winter in Exile

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/mirage-of-sekka-sawako-utsumi.html Buddhist Monk in the Snow (Mirage of Sekka)

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes