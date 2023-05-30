Japan Art and Landscapes: Late Edo Period

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Edo Period began in 1603 and was replaced by the Meiji Period (1868-1912). All the art pieces in this article concern the late Edo Period. They were completed between the late 1820s and early 1840s.

Above is a cold day in winter – and people battling the elements by Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849).

Totoya Hokkei (1780-1850) creates a delightful landscape in the art piece above. He was a famous pupil of the highly acclaimed Hokusai. Despite his deep admiration and the influence of Hokusai, Hokkei was blessed with an independent artistic streak.

Hokkei began life with being a young fishmonger. However, his artistic talent enabled him to meet esteemed artists – including Hokusai. Therefore, Hokkei nurtured his artistic and cultural soul to the maximum.

Hiroshige (1797-1858) inspired impressionists from all over the northern hemisphere. His delightful art above focuses on the Fuji River and the esteemed mountain that is imprinted in the mind of people who know only a smidgeon about Japan.

Other acclaimed ukiyo-e printmakers also influenced impressionist art. These include Harunobu, Hokusai, Kuniyoshi, Utamaro, and several others.

