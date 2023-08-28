US Airstrike Kills Al-Shabaab Islamists in Somalia (AFRICOM)

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

America responded to the government of Somalia after requesting support from the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM).

Airstrikes by AFRICOM in support of government forces in Somalia are ongoing. Accordingly, al-Shabaab Islamic insurgents in the environs of Seiera (northwest Kismayo) were hit by an airstrike.

13 al-Shabaab Islamist insurgents were killed after AFRICOM supported Somalian government forces involved in clashes.

AFRICOM said: “Al Shabaab is the largest and most kinetically active al-Qaeda network in the world and has proved both its will and capability to attack partner and U.S. forces and threaten security interests in the region.”

AFRICOM continued: “Somalia remains key to the security environment in East Africa. U.S. Africa Command’s forces train, advise, and equip partner forces to give them the tools that they need to degrade al Shabaab’s terrorist operations.”

Voice of America reports, “…al-Shabab militants raided the recently liberated village of Cowsweyne in the central Galmudug state, killing government soldiers early Saturday, security sources told VOA.”

Al-Shabaab seeks the establishment of a conservative Sharia Islamic state.

Al-Shabaab terrorism in northeastern Kenya is also an ongoing menace – and border areas with Ethiopia.

In June, the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry said the armed forces of Ethiopia “stopped the attackers in their tracks before they could wreak havoc” in Dollo (Ethiopia and Somalia border town).

https://www.africom.mil/pressrelease/35267/us-forces-provide-assistance-to-somali-national-army

https://www.voanews.com/a/us-airstrike-kills-13-al-shabab-militants/7243139.html

