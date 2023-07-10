US Airstrikes Kill Islamists in Somalia and Syria

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

Airstrikes by America have killed Islamic terrorists in Somalia and Syria – respectively. It comes at a time when al-Shabaab (al-Shabab) Islamic insurgents have recently attacked Ugandan troops in Somalia – and a spate of terrorist attacks in northeastern Kenya.

The U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) confirmed the airstrike that killed ten al-Shabaab fighters.

AFRICOM said: “At the request of the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command conducted three collective self-defense airstrikes overnight in a remote area near Afmadow, approximately 105 kilometers north of Kismayo, against al-Shabaab terrorists.”

Assistance was provided to the national armed forces of Somalia after clashes occurred with al-Shabaab Islamists.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) also confirmed an airstrike that killed Usamah al-Muhajir of ISIS (Islamic State) in Syria.

CBS News reports, “The deadly drone strike was carried out the same day and by a drone that the Defense Department said was being “harassed” by Russia flying over the western part of Syria.”

Lee Jay Walker reports, “Syria is more complex because the Russian Federation and Iran are helping the government of Syria – while NATO Turkey is involved in northern Syria. Accordingly, various Islamist terrorist groups have bases in parts of Syria outside the control of the Syrian government.”

General Michael “Erik” Kurilla (Commander of U.S. Central Command) said: “We have made it clear that we remain committed to the defeat of ISIS throughout the region.”

The armed forces of Somalia and loyal militias are intent on taking the initiative against al-Shabaab Islamists throughout various parts of the country.

Al-Shabaab seeks the establishment of a conservative Islamic state based on Sharia law. Also, this Islamist group demands that all foreign forces must leave Somalia.

Al-Shabaab terrorism in northeastern Kenya is also a menace.

https://www.africom.mil/pressrelease/35238/us-forces-provide-assistance-to-somalia-national-army

https://www.voanews.com/a/us-airstrike-kills-is-leader-in-syria/7173227.html

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/isis-leader-usamah-al-muhajir-killed-us-airstrike-syria/

