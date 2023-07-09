Japan Art and Ioki Bunsai: Meiji Artist

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese artist Ioki Bunsai (Bun’ya) was born in 1863 during the late Edo Period. He died in 1906 during the Meiji Period (1868-1912).

Ioki created stunning watercolors during a period of rapid change in Japan. Accordingly, the art scene in Japan altered greatly from the traditional ways of ukiyo-e, rinpa (rimpa), and the famous schools of Tosa and Kano – and other traditional art forms that served Japan well.

His notable art concerns flowers and plants (still lifes), seascapes, and adorable landscapes. Thus his Western-style watercolors hit a chord with the Meiji modernizers who sought a fresh approach.

Other artists during the Meiji Period inspired by Western-style art include Jirokichi Kasagi, Shotaro Koyama, Kuroda Seiki, and Hiroshi Yoshida.

One can only imagine the world of his parents – and the world that Ioki witnessed through the eyes of a person shaped by Meiji Japan.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes