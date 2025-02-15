US Vice-President Vance Lambasts Europe (Migration and Free Speech)

The US Vice-President JD Vance chided European nations for ignoring serious issues including mass immigration – and clamping down on free speech.

Naturally, the European political elites will ignore his pointed comments. After all, European political elites continue to show disdain towards voices among the indigenous who are concerned about the growth of Islam, mass immigration (the indigenous are decreasing minorities in major cities including London), and the threat of prison in the United Kingdom related to social media posts (the majority of rapists and people who commit Female Genital Mutilation evade prison in the United Kingdom).

Vance said the greatest single threat to the European continent isn’t China nor the Russian Federation, but “from within.”

Vance – unlike the war-mongering administration of President Joe Biden (12 million illegals entered America under his leadership) – utilized the Munich Security Conference to chide European political elites.

Vance said: “Democracy rests on the sacred principle that the voice of the people matters.” Hence, “There’s no room for firewalls…”

The BBC reports, “Vance also made reference to the presidential election in Romania, which was annulled in December after declassified documents suggested it had been targeted by Russian state interference.”

Vance told the Munich Security Conference – concerning the annulment of the election in Romania – “If your democracy can be destroyed with a few $100,000 of digital advertising from a foreign country, then it wasn’t very strong to begin with.”

Vance further lambasted European political elites. He said, “To many of us on the other side of the Atlantic, it looks more and more like old, entrenched interests hiding behind Soviet-era words like ‘misinformation’ and ‘disinformation’ who simply don’t like the idea that somebody with an alternative viewpoint might express a different opinion or, God forbid, vote a different way or, even worse, win an election.”

He further said, “If you’re running in fear of your own voters, there is nothing America can do for you… Nor, for that matter, is there anything you can do for the American people who elected me and elected President Trump.”

Vance notably chided the United Kingdom for its “backslide away from conscience rights.”

The Hill reports, “Vance also described mass migration as the most urgent issue facing the continent. He pointed to an incident in Munich a day earlier when a migrant drove a car into a crowd as an example of the consequences of mass migration.”

Vance pointedly said, “No voter on this continent went to the ballot box to open the floodgates to millions of unvetted immigrants.”

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “The words of Vance will echo brightly in political parties and brave individuals who suffer endless tirades by the political and media class. It will also reverberate in major cities and towns where the indigenous feel marginalized and abandoned.”

Vance declared, “In Britain and across Europe, free speech, I fear, is in retreat.”

